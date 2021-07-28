STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
30 schools to be under Delhi board, 20 special institutes by August 15

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Thirty Delhi government schools will be affiliated with newly formed Delhi School of Board Education (DBSE) from the academic session 2021-22, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday. Of these, 20 will be Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSEs) and will be launched by August 15. 

The DBSE, an ambitious project of the AAP government, was launched in March this year. The decision to launch 20 SoSEs was approved in the second general body meeting of DBSE and SoSE, chaired by Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio. The 20 schools that will be set up in the first phase will cater to students of Classes IX-XII who have special aptitude and interest in specific domains such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts and High-end 21st Century Skills.

Of these 20 SoSEs, eight schools will specialise in STEM, five schools each in Humanities and High-end 21st Century Skills, and two schools in Performing and Visual Arts.  In the first year, admissions in SoSEs will be offered in Class IX in Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and High-end 21st Century Skills. In the STEM schools, admissions will be offered in 9th and 11th grades. Students seeking admission in SoSEs will have to take an aptitude test. The schedule of admission will be announced later. 

In the second year, 100 SOSEs will be set up in every educational zone, “so that children of all parts of Delhi can access specialised schools in their neighbourhoods”, said a statement issued by Sisodia’s office.
Speaking on the vision behind setting up SoSEs, Sisodia said, “Students at SoSEs will receive excellent learning opportunities in their area of interest, which will enable them to join the best institutions in the country and abroad. It is important to provide specialised education to students who have a specific aptitude.”

Key tie-up
To create a prog-ressive curriculum and assessment structure for Delhi schools, DBSE will collaborate with Australian Council for Educational Research, which  designed the globally recognised Programme for International Stu-dent Assessment

