32 fake passport/visa cases at Delhi airport this year so far: Civil Aviation minister

The number of such cases at the Delhi airport in 2020 and 2019 were 56 and 171, respectively, Singh told Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.

Published: 28th July 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers can now get tested for Covid-19 at the Delhi airport

Passengers at the Delhi airport. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There have been 32 cases at the Delhi airport between January-June period of 2021 where people have been found to be travelling with fake passports and visas, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Wednesday.

The information regarding the number of cases was provided to the minister by the Bureau of Immigration, which works under the Union Home Ministry.

"The cases of fake passports and visas are being taken care of by the Bureau of Immigration," Singh mentioned.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

