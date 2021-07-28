4,182 people violated Covid protocols at Delhi airport between March and July, 2021
VK Singh said 529 such complaints were received from the Hyderabad airport, 301 from the Mumbai airport and 150 from the Bengaluru airport, he said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.
NEW DELHI: A total of 4,182 people violated Covid protocols at the Delhi airport between March and July this year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Wednesday.
"There have been cases of violation mainly related to non-wearing of masks by the persons at various airports for which appropriate actions have been taken by the airport operator in collaboration with local authorities/law enforcing agencies," he added.
The Civil Aviation Ministry had issued specific guidelines for airlines, airports and passengers in May 2020 to ensure safe travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.