4,182 people violated Covid protocols at Delhi airport between March and July, 2021

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 4,182 people violated Covid protocols at the Delhi airport between March and July this year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Wednesday.

Singh said 529 such complaints were received from the Hyderabad airport, 301 from the Mumbai airport and 150 from the Bengaluru airport, he said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

"There have been cases of violation mainly related to non-wearing of masks by the persons at various airports for which appropriate actions have been taken by the airport operator in collaboration with local authorities/law enforcing agencies," he added.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had issued specific guidelines for airlines, airports and passengers in May 2020 to ensure safe travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.