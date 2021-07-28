Breather for DDA flat buyers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) extended the last date for payment of cost of flats under the 2019 Housing Scheme to September 30, subject to certain conditions.

It will be applicable to all the allottees irrespective of the fact whether they have made any payment or not.

The last date was extended, subject to payment 10 per cent interest on the cost from November 11 to December 31, 2020 and 14 per cent penal interest from January 1- September 30, 2021, the DDA said in a statement.