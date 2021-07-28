Capital receives highest July rainfall in 8 years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: July has seen heavy showers in the national capital. There has been a record 381 mm rainfall so far, the highest for the month since 2003 and the second-highest ever. There was 100 mm rainfall on Tuesday, the maximum for a day in any month in eight years.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded massive rainfall in just three hours on Tuesday morning.

The capital has recorded 14 rainy days this month so far, despite the delayed arrival of monsoon on July 13, which was 16 days behind schedule. The monsoon is now drenching Delhi, flooding low-lying areas and causing traffic snarls.

According to IMD data, the Safdarjung Observatory has gauged 108 per cent excess rainfall so far — 380.9 mm till July 27 as against the normal of 183.5 mm. The city had recorded 236.9 mm rainfall last year, 199.2 mm in 2019 and 286.2 mm in 2018. It was 170.5 mm in 2017, 292.5 mm in 2016 and 235.2 mm in 2015. In 2013, Delhi had received 340.5 mm rainfall. The all-time record is 632.2 mm in July, 2003, according to IMD.

“Cities are recording more rainfall in a shorter period of time. Earlier, 100 mm would happen over three to four days. Now, we have been receiving this much precipitation in just five-six hours. The number of rainy days has reduced over the last few years, and extreme weather events have increased,” said private weather forecasting agency Skymet. According to forecasts, the capital may witness a few more wet spells this week.