Delhi Police challenges fine slapped by trial court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after being rapped by a trial court for failing in their statutory duties, Delhi Police on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Rs 25,000 cost slapped on it.

An additional sessions court had imposed this fine while dismissing the Delhi Police’s challenge of an order directing registration of FIR on the complaint of a man who had suffered an eye injury during the Delhi riots in February, 2020. The police plea argued that the court imposed the cost without giving an opportunity to the DCP to make his submission, which is against the principles of natural justice.

“The court failed to appreciate that imposition of such costs was not only unwarranted, but uncalled for as the court has not found the petition vexatious and such cost would seriously affect not only the careers of government officials but dent the reputation of police officers.”

The petition further argued that the trial court has failed to take into consideration that the complainant was a victim, whose statement had already been recorded during the investigation and there was no occasion of separate FIR as the offence was the same.