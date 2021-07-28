STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police challenges fine slapped by trial court

Days after being rapped by a trial court for failing in their statutory duties, Delhi Police on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Rs 25,000 cost slapped on it.

Published: 28th July 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Days after being rapped by a trial court for failing in their statutory duties, Delhi Police on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Rs 25,000 cost slapped on it.

An additional sessions court had imposed this fine while dismissing the Delhi Police’s challenge of an order directing registration of FIR on the complaint of a man who had suffered an eye injury during the Delhi riots in February, 2020. The police plea argued that the court imposed the cost without giving an opportunity to the DCP to make his submission, which is against the principles of natural justice.

“The court failed to appreciate that imposition of such costs was not only unwarranted, but uncalled for as the court has not found the petition vexatious and such cost would seriously affect not only the careers of government officials but dent the reputation of police officers.”

The petition further argued that the trial court has failed to take into consideration that the complainant was a victim, whose statement had already been recorded during the investigation and there was no occasion of separate FIR as the offence was the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi police fine
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp