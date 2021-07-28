STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi records 67 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in a day; positivity rate 0.09 per cent

Delhi reported 77 fresh cases of the coronavirus and two deaths due to the infection on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 67 cases of COVID-19 and three fatalities in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Wednesday. During the same period, 61 patients recovered from the disease.

With the fresh cases, the tally of COVID-19 infections reported in the city so far has reached 14,36,093, of this 14,10,471 have either recovered, been discharged or have migrated out. The new fatalities pushed the pandemic death toll to 25,049, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 573, of which 165 patients are in home isolation. Out of 12,573 beds in hospitals, 334 are occupied. The city currently has 292 containment zones, down from 299 the previous day.

The bulletin said 73,392 tests, including 52,533 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day while the remaining were rapid antigen tests.

Delhi reported 77 fresh cases of the coronavirus and two deaths due to the infection on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent.

On Monday, the city had reported 39 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent and one death due to the infection. On Sunday, the capital logged 66 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and two deaths.

On Saturday, it registered 66 cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and no death linked to the virus.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic.On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths due to COVID-19 was reported on May 3. Nearly 37,825 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Tuesday, of which 23,998 were given the second dose, thereby making them fully vaccinated.

Over 97.63 lakh people in Delhi have received either of the two doses till now, while over 24.54 lakh have been fully vaccinated, the bulletin said.

