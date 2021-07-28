Delhi records 67 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 67 cases of COVID-19 and three fatalities in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

During the same period, 61 patients recovered from the disease.

With the fresh cases, the tally of COVID-19 infections reported in the city so far has reached 14,36,093 while the total number of fatalities stands at 25,049.

The case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

The number of active cases stands at 573, of which 165 patients are in home isolation.

Out of 12,573 beds in hospitals, 334 are occupied. The city currently has 292 containment zones.