Familiar pain following heavy rain for commuters in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commuters in the national capital once again had a bafd day. Huge traffic congestions caused by waterlogging due to heavy rains on Tuesday meant they had to spend hours stuck on the road. Delhi Traffic Police recieved about 33 complaints of waterlogging.

Minto Bridge underpass, for which Public Works Department (PWD) engineers are being hailed for no waterlogging, saw an exception. The stretch did get waterlogged, along with other areas. This underpass got waterlogged in the morning at around 7.50 AM, before being cleared at around 9 AM.

As per data shared by Delhi Traffic Police, from 7.05 AM to 6.49 PM, waterlogging was observed in about 26 places. Pulprahaladpur carriageways, Qutub Minar Metro station, Lado Sarai, NSG Red Light underpass and Megram Nagar underpass, Aero City, Minto Bridge underpass, ITO, Chattarpur SSN Marg to DLF, Saket, Pragati Maidan, Seelampur to Bhajanpura markets and Nazafgarh were among the places that got marooned.

At many places, buses, scooters and vehicles were seen stuck and struggling to get out of the waterlogging. DTC buses suffered repeated breakdowns. Due to heavy waterlogging, traffic police diverted many routes. Traffic coming from Dwarka underpass was diverted towards Slip Road, Dhaula Kuan traffic towards Ring Road or Vande Mataram Marg. “Traffic from Dhaula Kuan to Gurugram is being diverted on Station Road due to waterlogging at GGR-PGR,” tweeted Delhi Traffic Police.

A portion of the road at Rajpath, Rafi Marg, where the Central Vista project is coming up, caved in due to heavy rain. The pothole created was after about an hour by the concerned department. Further, police recived seven complaints of fallings of trees due to rain in Panchkuyian Road, Gopinath Mandir, RK Ashram to Gol Market and Abhay Marg Chanakyapuri. Another was reported from a place near Dhalakuan.

Services disrupted at Saket Metro station, normalcy restored later

The entry and exit gates of Saket Metro station were reopened and normal services resumed on Tuesday after disruption due to waterlogging, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said. Services were affected for nearly two hours. Earlier in the day, the gates of Saket Metro station were closed due to waterlogging following heavy rains in the national capital. Later in a tweet, the DMRC said, “Normal services have resumed at Saket Metro station. Gate No 1 is open for entry/exit.” The Yellow Line from this station connects Samyapur Badli in north Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon. Metro resumed normal services with 100% capacity after the pandemic on Monday.