STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

HC asks MCDs and others for status report on mosquito control

The court expressed concerned over mosquito infestation and the possibility of rise in vector-borne diseases amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 28th July 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the three municipal corporations and other civic agencies to file fresh status reports on the steps taken to control mosquito infestation and prevent vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya. 

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh granted time to the three MCDs — East, South and North — Delhi government, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi Municipal Council to file latest status reports on the issue and listed the matter for hearing on September 16.

The court expressed concerned over mosquito infestation and the possibility of rise in vector-borne diseases amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The three MCDs had listed steps like inspections, spraying insecticides and public awareness campaigns to control mosquito infestation. 

The court said that on account of the prevailing pandemic, steps to be taken by the Delhi government and civic authorities have taken a back seat. “All of us are seeing the mosquito problem. Let’s be aware of it. If people get dengue and they need to be hospitalized in COVID times, it will multiply the problem very badly,” the court said.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) replied that till May 27, there had been two cases of malaria, two of dengue and no cases of chikungunya in areas under its jurisdiction. The civic body had further said that it was following all measures, like focusing on health education and community awareness to control these vector-borne diseases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mosquito control dengue
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp