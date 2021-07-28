HC asks MCDs and others for status report on mosquito control

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the three municipal corporations and other civic agencies to file fresh status reports on the steps taken to control mosquito infestation and prevent vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh granted time to the three MCDs — East, South and North — Delhi government, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi Municipal Council to file latest status reports on the issue and listed the matter for hearing on September 16.

The court expressed concerned over mosquito infestation and the possibility of rise in vector-borne diseases amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The three MCDs had listed steps like inspections, spraying insecticides and public awareness campaigns to control mosquito infestation.

The court said that on account of the prevailing pandemic, steps to be taken by the Delhi government and civic authorities have taken a back seat. “All of us are seeing the mosquito problem. Let’s be aware of it. If people get dengue and they need to be hospitalized in COVID times, it will multiply the problem very badly,” the court said.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) replied that till May 27, there had been two cases of malaria, two of dengue and no cases of chikungunya in areas under its jurisdiction. The civic body had further said that it was following all measures, like focusing on health education and community awareness to control these vector-borne diseases.