Mamata Banerjee meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi as alliance talk gathers steam

The Delhi CM was accompanied by AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, while Banerjee attended the meeting with her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Published: 28th July 2021 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee. Although there was no announcement, it is understood that the two leaders discussed how anti-BJP parties can form an alliance before the 2024 polls.

The meeting took place at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence at 181, South Avenue. “Met @MamataOfficial didi today. It was our first meeting since her resounding victory in West Bengal assembly elections. Conveyed my best wishes and discussed several political issues with her,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The Delhi chief minister was accompanied by AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, while Banerjee attended the meeting with nephew Abhishek .

The West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo earlier met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at the latter’s residence, as part of her series of outreach meetings in the national capital. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was also present during the meeting at 10, Janpath, the residence of Sonia Gandhi.

Mamata has been reaching out to various opposition leaders in a bid to bring together non-BJP forces ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. She is in the national capital on a five-day trip, during which she is expected to have discussions and one-on-one sessions with leaders from other like-minded parties.

