Seven issues in BJP’s quiver to pin AAP government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The opposition BJP plans to take on the AAP government on seven issues ranging from poor road repair work, weak health infrastructure to poor public transport in the upcoming Assembly session. The two-day Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to begin on July 29.

According to Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the current session should be extended for a minimum of five sittings so that the MLAs can get the time to raise the issues concerning their constituencies.

“(But) this Vidhan Sabha is a forum used by the ruling AAP to either condemn the Central Government or the three MCDs just to promote its selfish interests. I have written a letter to the Delhi Assembly Speaker on these important matters,’’ said Bidhuri.

“All these issues are important and need urgent attention. We requested the Speaker to allow discussions on such issues. We feel that all this cannot be taken up and discussed in a two-day session and, therefore, requested the Speaker to at least have five sittings during the Monsoon session,” added Bidhuri.

All the other BJP leaders highlighted the issue of party MLAs not being given permission or their notices not being accepted for discussion on important issues. Former leader of opposition Vijendra Gupta also challenged the Arvind Kejriwal government of coming clean on the alleged bus procurement scam which is being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Branch.

According to the saffron party, there are seven issues where Delhi is currently faced with severe problems like water crisis, massive shortage of teachers in government schools, delay in disbursal of old age pension.

Highlighting the transport mess, Gupta said that the DTC bus fleet had outlived its life and were facing a breakdown situation in the public transport system and the AAP government has not done anything to change the situation.

The BJP, which has eight MLAs in the 70-member Assembly, has been contending that a 10-day session can be held by adhering to the Covid protocols in the House.

Longer session

Though BJP had sought a 10-day session, House Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had said two days is “sufficient”. He, however, had not not ruled out extending the monsoon session if required