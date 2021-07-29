STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

2020 Delhi riots: High Court issues notice to police on bail plea of ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

The court asked Delhi Police to file a status report and sent the matter to another bench, which is already dealing with various other pleas of Hussain.

Published: 29th July 2021 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain

Former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain (File Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi Police on the bail plea of Tahir Hussain, in connection with a case related to north-east Delhi violence. Tahir Hussain has moved the bail plea in a matter pertaining to violence in the Dayalpur area. Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur along with lawyer Rizwan appeared for Tahir Hussain in the matter.

Justice Mukta Gupta asked Delhi Police to file a status report and sent the matter to another bench, which is already dealing with various other pleas of Hussain. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on August 6.

Delhi Police has lodged FIRs against various accused including Tahir Hussain Under Sections 147/148/149/436/427/34 of IPC and Sections 3/4 PDPP Act ( Prevention of Damage To Public Property), at Dayalpur Police Station.

The prosecution has alleged that on February 25, 2020, around 100 people standing on the terrace of the house of accused Tahir Hussain threw petrol bombs on the houses of members of the Hindu community. Apart from this, Hussain has been named as an accused in another 10 FIR's filed by Delhi Police, and one complaint under money laundering charge being probed by Enforcement Directorate.

More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the riots-related cases in which many accused have been charge-sheeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi Police Tahir Hussain Delhi riots Delhi violence 2020 Delhi riots
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp