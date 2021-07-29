STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

25 sanitation workers died during lockdown in Delhi

The commission said it has recommended compensation and compassionate appointment in the case of death of these persons and in some cases compensation of Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 lakh has been paid.

Published: 29th July 2021 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

A group of BMC sanitation workers taking rest after cleaning a road during the weekend shutdown in Bhubaneswar

For representational purpose. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  At least 25 sanitation workers in the city died in harness during the lockdown period. While informing this to the High Court, the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamchari (DCSK) on Wednesday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced compensation for the dependents of the victims.

The commission said it has recommended compensation and compassionate appointment in the case of death of these persons and in some cases compensation of Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 lakh has been paid.

The submissions were made in an affidavit filed by DCSK before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh which was hearing a PIL seeking payment of pending salaries of sanitation workers and providing them medical facilities as well as personal protective safety gear amid the pandemic.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, representing petitioner Harnam Singh, sought time to file rejoinder to the commission’s affidavit after which the court listed the matter for further hearing on September 13.

The DCSK, in its affidavit, said,“This commission has taken cognisance of the death of some safai karamcharis (sanitation workers) who died in harness during the Covid lockdown. Safai karamcharis are forefront warriors in the fight against Covid- 19 and the chief minister of Delhi has announc ed that sui t abl e compensation shall be given to the dependents of safai karamcharis who die on duty while working in the fight against Covid-19.” It further said that the plea concerns salary and safety equipment but the concerned authorities three MCDs, NDMC, Delhi Cantonment Board have not been impleaded as parties to the petition.

The commission said taking suo motu cognisance of nonpayment of salaries to the sanitation workers, it has directed the MCDs to pay the dues in time as the workers are facing great financial hardship.

The high court had earlier issued notices and sought replies of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Delhi government as well as the National and Delhi Commissions for Safai Karamcharis on the petition. 

Plea filed by former official
The petition by Harnam Singh, a former chairman of the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis, alleged that sanitation workers were forced to work without the required protective gear

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sanitation workers deaths Delhi covid lockdown Delhi Commission for Safai Karamchari
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp