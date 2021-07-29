25 sanitation workers died during lockdown in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At least 25 sanitation workers in the city died in harness during the lockdown period. While informing this to the High Court, the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamchari (DCSK) on Wednesday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced compensation for the dependents of the victims.

The commission said it has recommended compensation and compassionate appointment in the case of death of these persons and in some cases compensation of Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 lakh has been paid.

The submissions were made in an affidavit filed by DCSK before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh which was hearing a PIL seeking payment of pending salaries of sanitation workers and providing them medical facilities as well as personal protective safety gear amid the pandemic.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, representing petitioner Harnam Singh, sought time to file rejoinder to the commission’s affidavit after which the court listed the matter for further hearing on September 13.

The DCSK, in its affidavit, said,“This commission has taken cognisance of the death of some safai karamcharis (sanitation workers) who died in harness during the Covid lockdown. Safai karamcharis are forefront warriors in the fight against Covid- 19 and the chief minister of Delhi has announc ed that sui t abl e compensation shall be given to the dependents of safai karamcharis who die on duty while working in the fight against Covid-19.” It further said that the plea concerns salary and safety equipment but the concerned authorities three MCDs, NDMC, Delhi Cantonment Board have not been impleaded as parties to the petition.

The commission said taking suo motu cognisance of nonpayment of salaries to the sanitation workers, it has directed the MCDs to pay the dues in time as the workers are facing great financial hardship.

The high court had earlier issued notices and sought replies of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Delhi government as well as the National and Delhi Commissions for Safai Karamcharis on the petition.

Plea filed by former official

The petition by Harnam Singh, a former chairman of the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis, alleged that sanitation workers were forced to work without the required protective gear