AAP to raise farmers' protests, BJP water crisis in Delhi Assembly

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party is likely to raise the issue of farmers’ protests during the two-day monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly beginning on Thursday. Matters related to the Delhi Police proposal to appoint special prosecutors to argue cases on the farmers’ protests and northeast Delhi riots will also be discussed by the AAP.

The AAP government stiffly resisted the Lieutenant Governor’s recommendation and rejected the proposal. However, the main focus would be on the issue of farmers protesting to repeal the three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price, as the party eyes next year’s Punjab Assembly polls. “The farmers’ issues will be the focus in the Assembly. Fixing the minimum support price of crops would be another major issue,” said a senior leader of the ruling party.

On the other hand, BJP is set to corner the government over water supply and condition of DTC buses in the city. The main opposition party has already declared that it would raise issues of public interest and demand Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to extend the duration of the session to at least five days.

Ramvir Bidhuri, leader of the opposition, said, “The legislators have given a notice for discussions on important issues impacting the lives of the people of Delhi.”

Delhi is facing a severe water crisis, shortage of school teachers and the healthcare system also failed during the second wave, said Bidhuri. He added that waterlogging has become frequent due to unclean drains. “These issues are very important.We feel all this cannot be taken up and discussed in a two-day session and therefore, we requested the speaker to at least have five sittings during the monsoon session,” said the leader of the saffron party.