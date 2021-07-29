STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
About 9,000 Covid vaccine doses administered in 3 Delhi jails: Officials

A woman getting vaccinated. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Prisons Department on Thursday said almost 9,000 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in three jails of the national capital so far.

According to the officials, a total of 8,939 doses have been administered in Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails. As on Wednesday, 1,264 inmates above 45 years and 4,384 below 45 years in Tihar jail were vaccinated.

In Rohini jail, 132 inmates above 45 years and 600 below 45 years were administered the vaccine while in Mandoli jail, 483 inmates above 45 years and 2,076 below 45 years have been vaccinated, according to the data.

The prisons department launched a Covid vaccination drive for the inmates in the 45-plus age category on March 18, while the inoculation of the inmates in the 18-44 age group began on May 18.

Since March, around 383 coronavirus cases have been reported among the inmates of the jails in the national capital and eight of them have succumbed to the disease.

Among the prison staff members, 225 have been infected with the virus since March and one is still under treatment.

The jail authorities are taking all the precautions and Covid-appropriate behaviour, including social distancing among the inmates, is being strictly followed, a senior jail official said.

The official said, over 4,000 inmates were released from the three jails. "This year, the process of releasing inmates started from the second week of May. Around 3,200 undertrial prisoners and 830 convicts were released from the prisons," they said.

These include inmates who were released last year and then surrendered with no adverse report, and also new prisoners who were eligible for such interim bail or emergency parole in view of the pandemic, under the criteria laid down by a high-powered committee in its meetings on May 4 and May 11.

Last year, around 5,500 undertrial prisoners and 1,184 convicts were released on interim bail and emergency parole from the three jails during the coronavirus lockdown. The first COVID-19 case was reported in Rohini jail on May 13 last year.

Two Covid positive inmates of Mandoli jail -- both senior citizens -- died on June 15 and July 4 last year.

Officials said, ever since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year, the prisons department has remained vigilant and instructed its staff to not only maintain hygiene and social distancing among themselves but also spread awareness about the infection among the inmates in the three jail complexes.

