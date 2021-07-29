STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government short of ration delivery target in July

The Aam Aadmi Party government and the Centre have been at loggerheads regarding the Public Distribution System in Delhi.

Published: 29th July 2021 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 11:46 AM

Nearly 100,000 quintals of rice and wheat have not reached FPS

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government failed to deliver 98,116 quintals of ration to ration shops for further distribution in July. 

Under the Indian Food Security Act-2013 (NFS ACT-2013), the Delhi government could not deliver the stated amount of wheat and rice under the monthly allocation of regular quota for the month of July, as issued by the Central government, said Saurabh Gupta, general secretary of Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh. 

“The responsibility of delivering the ration to the shops lies entirely with the Delhi government. But the government has not been able to deliver ration to our shops. When they are not able to deliver the ration to Fair Price Shops (FPS) in a smooth manner, how will they deliver to lakhs of beneficiaries, for which they keep pushing,” said Gupta. In Delhi, there are about 72 lakh ration card holders under three categories — PR, PRS and Antyodya Ann Yojna (AAY). 

The Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited has been given the responsibility of lifting food grains from six different godowns of Food Corporation of India located in Delhi and distribute the ration to the Fair Price Shops. The problem is of lack of proper transport with the department, according to Gupta. 

“For transporting these food grains to the ration shops, the fare of Rs 65 per quintal, of which 50 per cent is given by the Centre as assistance to the Delhi government,” he said. 

The Aam Aadmi Party government and the Centre have been at loggerheads regarding the Public Distribution System in Delhi. AAP wants to add the facility of home delivery of ration to the doorsteps of beneficiaries by starting a new scheme, but the Centre has raised serious objections against the policy, saying that this cannot be done with the food procured from the Central government. 

