For and from nature

Artist Aarrti Zaveri’s ongoing virtual exhibition of paintings and photographs is based on nature. Titled Nature From The Core, the exhibition, curated by Zaveri, showcases 18 works from her ever-growing Nature Art Collection that she started a decade ago.

Zaveri says, nature is both, a preserver and destroyer, beyond our comprehension. “The pandemic has shown us that nature has a way of balancing itself. That man cannot keep on exploiting its resources and destroying the environment. Since this is the best time for people to understand the importance of nature, I decided to showcase these works,” she says.

An artist of the environment, Zaveri is drawn to the idea of working with nature equipped with nothing but empty hands and an open mind as “mother nature gives all the inspiration”. She does not limit herself to a space, but uses all parameters of nature — mountains, fields, streams, rivers, seas, all natural living and non-living objects — plants, trees, insects, soil, rocks, etc., and intangible elements like the wind, sound, light, shadows to create art works. “Art is not limited to paint and canvas. We can utilise every item around us to make an art work. You just need the right kind of sensitivity and imagination,” she says.

Zaveri has participated in many nature-art shows in France, Germany, Lithuania and South Korea, where the artists visit a jungle or an open space, and make their own art pieces using found material. “These art pieces are documented — photographed and printed on canvas or archive paper — and exhibited to spread awareness about nature. Such shows are in vogue abroad, and have many buyers as these artworks are not very expensive,” says Zaveri, a member of Korea’s Nature Artist Group, Yatoo, for a decade now. She adds that nature art groups are vital to understand nature better. “But in India, there is not much awareness about it, though many artists here do this kind of art,” she says.

Zaveri now wants to start such art groups in India, and hold workshops on nature art. “A few years back, I did a show on the Ganga. I travelled from Gangotri to Gangasagar, making works on the way, which I showcased at Lalit Kala Akademi. People who understand nature appreciated it a lot but there were no buyers, as most people don’t understand the importance of nature. Now, of course, I think (considering the pandemic has brought nature to the fore) people will begin to understand it,” she says, adding, “I had spoken to Zorba The Buddha, for giving its space to hold a nature art workshop. The place is nice and one will get a lot of natural material to make art works. They had agreed, but then the pandemic struck and lockdown happened. Once things open, I shall surely take it up again,” she remarks.

Has she stopped painting altogether? “No, I have several works with pen and ink on paper ready, which I will showcase soon. I made these during the lockdowns,” says Zaveri, who began with figurative art, but later turned to abstract. “With time, an artist matures and is able to express herself not directly but in indirect ways, that’s how art becomes abstract,” she says.

She thinks online shows are good to keep the business of art alive, “but physical shows get you direct feedback. Conversations don’t happen in online shows. Since I am a total nature person, I find online shows a bit superficial,” she smiles.

