STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Public Works Department helpline numbers to address waterlogging issues in Delhi

The Public Works Department has also established a monsoon control room (toll-free number 1800-11-0093, ph no. 011-23490323) for complaints.

Published: 29th July 2021 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

The PWD also installed CCTV cameras at vulnerable points to conduct real-time monitoring. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi has issued a public notice, asking people to report waterlogging issues to its helpline numbers 011-23490323 and 1800-11-0093. 

“Delhi government has set up a unified control room (toll-free number 1800-11-8595) for all departments to deal with complaints of waterlogging. The PWD has also established a monsoon control room (toll-free number 1800-11-0093, ph no. 011-23490323) for complaints. “These control rooms will work 24 hours. People can also file complaints at monsoondelhi2021@gmail.com or WhatsApp on 8130188222,” the notice read. 

The PWD also installed CCTV cameras at vulnerable points to conduct real-time monitoring. The department has set up a high-tech control room in its headquarters near ITO. Live feed from the cameras will be displayed on the screens installed where the PWD staff can see the level of water accumulating. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public Works Department
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp