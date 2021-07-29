Public Works Department helpline numbers to address waterlogging issues in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi has issued a public notice, asking people to report waterlogging issues to its helpline numbers 011-23490323 and 1800-11-0093.

“Delhi government has set up a unified control room (toll-free number 1800-11-8595) for all departments to deal with complaints of waterlogging. The PWD has also established a monsoon control room (toll-free number 1800-11-0093, ph no. 011-23490323) for complaints. “These control rooms will work 24 hours. People can also file complaints at monsoondelhi2021@gmail.com or WhatsApp on 8130188222,” the notice read.

The PWD also installed CCTV cameras at vulnerable points to conduct real-time monitoring. The department has set up a high-tech control room in its headquarters near ITO. Live feed from the cameras will be displayed on the screens installed where the PWD staff can see the level of water accumulating.