STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Take action against officers for not standing during 'Vande Mataram': Delhi Assembly speaker to CS

The Assembly secretary sent a communique to the chief secretary on the aforesaid matter recommending action against those officers.

Published: 29th July 2021 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday asked the chief secretary to take action against officers for "disrespecting" the national song "Vande Mataram" by not standing in its honour during the Monsoon Session.

The speaker in a communication to the chief secretary also said a report in this connection should be submitted by August 6. The Delhi Assembly's two days Monsoon Session started on Thursday.

The proceedings began in the morning after playing the national song. The speaker observed that some officers were sitting while the national song was being played in the Assembly, officials said.

The Assembly secretary sent a communique to the chief secretary on the aforesaid matter recommending action against those officers.

"I am directed by the honourable Speaker to draw your attention to the fact that during the sitting of the house on July 29, 2021, officers in the Officers' gallery did not stand up while the national song Vande Matram was being played thereby showing disrespect to it.

"Accordingly, the Speaker has decided that necessary action in the matter may be taken under intimation to this office by August 6, 2021," the letter said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Assembly Ram Niwas Goel
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp