What A Loser! to get a film adaptation

By Express News Service

Producer Mahaveer Jain has acquired the rights to Pankaj Dubey’s best-selling novel What A Loser! The film adaptation of the book will be helmed by Pankaj himself. Confirming the news, Jain said, “This will probably be the first time in the history of Hindi film Industry that the adaptation of a novel into a feature film will be directed by the novelist himself.” Co-producer Nikhil Kamath said,

“We are committed to high on concept films that can engage and inspire the audience with powerful and soulful storytelling.” The project is being adapted into a screenplay by Pankaj Dubey and Gautam Ved. Pankaj had previously directed the short film Maratha Mandir Theatre (2018). (In 2005, writer-filmmaker Shonali Bose had adaptated her own novel, Amu, into a feature film.)