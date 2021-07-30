STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP, Congress stage protests against Kejriwal govt

The first day of the House session on Thursday was marked by street protests of both  BJP and Congress. 

Published: 30th July 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJP cadres face water cannon during their agitation | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The first day of the House session on Thursday was marked by street protests of both  BJP and Congress. 

BJP workers from across the city gathered at the Civil Lines area and marched towards the Assembly. They expressed their anguish by renting the air with anti-Kejriwal slogans while the police tried to stop them by using water cannons.

(L) Congress workers protesting against the Kejriwal government outside the
Assembly on Thursday

“Whether it is Delhi Jal Board, excise policy, purchase of DTC buses or ration distribution, there have been scams in almost every sector,” said Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta. 

On the other hand Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee held a protest on Kejriwal’s “complete silence” on the matter of Pegasus snooping and mismanagement of Covid situation in  the city.

BJP legislator suspended for one day
Speaker Ram Niwas Goel suspended BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma from the House for the day for making derogatory remarks against AAP MLAs on Thursday. The Speaker also marshalled out BJP legislators Vijender Gupta and Anil Bajpai for defying his directives and not letting the House function. Later, Sharma lodged a police complaint against an AAP MLA alleging that he was “disturbed and threatened” by him. BJP MLA Gupta alleged that the ruling party was “evading” debates on real issues. 

Action over ‘disrespecting’ national song
Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday asked the chief secretary to take action against officers for “disrespecting” the national song “Vande Mataram” by not standing in its honour during the Monsoon Session. The speaker in a communication to the chief secretary also said a report in this connection should be submitted by August 6. The House proceedings began in the morning after playing the national song. The speaker observed that some officers were sitting while the national song was being played in the Assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monsoon session of Delhi assembly AAP government protests against AAP government
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp