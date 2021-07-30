BJP, Congress stage protests against Kejriwal govt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first day of the House session on Thursday was marked by street protests of both BJP and Congress.

BJP workers from across the city gathered at the Civil Lines area and marched towards the Assembly. They expressed their anguish by renting the air with anti-Kejriwal slogans while the police tried to stop them by using water cannons.

(L) Congress workers protesting against the Kejriwal government outside the

Assembly on Thursday

“Whether it is Delhi Jal Board, excise policy, purchase of DTC buses or ration distribution, there have been scams in almost every sector,” said Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.

On the other hand Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee held a protest on Kejriwal’s “complete silence” on the matter of Pegasus snooping and mismanagement of Covid situation in the city.

BJP legislator suspended for one day

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel suspended BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma from the House for the day for making derogatory remarks against AAP MLAs on Thursday. The Speaker also marshalled out BJP legislators Vijender Gupta and Anil Bajpai for defying his directives and not letting the House function. Later, Sharma lodged a police complaint against an AAP MLA alleging that he was “disturbed and threatened” by him. BJP MLA Gupta alleged that the ruling party was “evading” debates on real issues.

Action over ‘disrespecting’ national song

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday asked the chief secretary to take action against officers for “disrespecting” the national song “Vande Mataram” by not standing in its honour during the Monsoon Session. The speaker in a communication to the chief secretary also said a report in this connection should be submitted by August 6. The House proceedings began in the morning after playing the national song. The speaker observed that some officers were sitting while the national song was being played in the Assembly.