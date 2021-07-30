STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt to take over yet another pvt school for arbitrary hike in fees

The Directorate of Education (DOE) had conducted an inspection of the financial statements of Bal Bharti School for the financial years 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.

Published: 30th July 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After taking over Apeejay School in Sheikh Sarai, the Delhi government is going to assume the management of another private school — Bal Bharti School in Rohini. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have accorded approvals for the take over the school.

According to officials, Delhi government had issued multiple orders to the school asking it to withdraw the “arbitrary increase” in fees, but the school management allegedly failed to comply with these orders.

The Directorate of Education (DOE) had conducted an inspection of the financial statements of Bal Bharti School for the financial years 2016-2017 and 2017-2018. During the inspection, the DOE found that total funds with the school for the year 2017-18 were Rs 23,81,82,958. Out of this, Rs 20,94,38,802 was estimated to be spent.

Officials said that even after spending Rs 20,94,38,802, the school management had a net surplus of Rs 2,87,44,156.  After taking into account the financial status of the institution, the DoE came to the conclusion that there was no need for the management to increase the fees. In this regard, the Directorate refused to accept the fee hike proposed by the school for the academic session 2017-2018.

“Apart from this, the fees increased by the school in 2017-18 had to be adjusted further. In the meantime, the Delhi government received complaints from parents that the school had increased the fees several times in 2018-19 and 2019-20, and also asked to deposit ‘arrears’,” said the government in a statement.

“Following the complaints, DoE issued a notice to the school on May 10, 2019, asking why the recognition of the school should not be cancelled or why the government should not take over the management of the school. The reply received from the school was not satisfactory. In view of this situation, the government has decided to initiate the process of taking over the management of the school, and the file was sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval. This file was approved by the Lieutenant Governor and further proceedings are in progress,” said the statement.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who is also the Education Minister, assured the parents that the Kejriwal government will not allow schools to increase fees arbitrarily. “If any school does this then strict action will be taken against them,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government private school Bal Bharti school Rohini school fee hike
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp