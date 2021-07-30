Diy like a pro

By Express News Service

While the sourdough at home craze seems to have ebbed with the latest trough of the pandemic, and thankfully it’s not 2020 anymore, people are still excited about trying their hand at baking, with sourdough having given way to other, sometimes easier sometimes tougher, culinary creations.

Launched earlier this week, ‘Bonn Chef ’ is a social media campaign by Delhi-based bakery giant Bonn Group of Industries to encourage people try experimental bread-based recipes at home, prepared by MasterChef Ashish Singh and celebrity chef Nishant Choubey. Every week, one of the chefs will share a DIY (Do It Yourself) video on Bonn’s social media handles that will help the company to establish better and organic conne c t ions wi th the customers.

“The internet has become a major source of learning for people who are searching for healthy food recipes, especially at a time when words like immunity and metabolism have gained new significance. Cooking is a life skill, and with this campaign, we aim to help the customers discover their hidden culinary skills which are usually lost in the fast pace of life,” says Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group of Industries, adding, “Cooking food together also allows spending quality time with loved ones. Our first video this week by Chef Ashish shows the recipe for Cheesecake Shahi Tukda that received an inspiring response.”

Speaking to The Morning Standard, both the chefs shared they were excited to once again be involved in people’s food and culinary lives. Choubey explains, “Bonn’s initiative intends to promote interesting uses of bread via these recipe videos to allow the audience dish up items that are tasty and can be prepared in a jiffy, leveraging the growing usage of social media by its users since the beginning of the pandemic.”

LINKS

1 YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=vLF9vO2T5WI

2 INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/p/CRYC67Ph_OM/