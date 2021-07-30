Familiar pain on roads after heavy rains in Delhi-NCR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains lashed several parts of the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday, bringing the mercury down as well as leading to water-logging across the city. Commuters were stuck in the traffic jams due to the heavy shower in the peak hours of the evening.

The Traffic Police also diverted some routes such as Signature Bridge, Karni Singh Shooting Range Border, Chandigram Akhara towards IP College were closed and traffic was diverted to alternate routes. “Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Signature Bridge towards Yamuna Vihar due to waterlogging. Please avoid the stretch,” it said.

Waterlogging was reported Civil Lines, Hauz Khas, Moti Bagh and Jor Bagh among others. In many low-lying areas, people complained about rainwater entering their houses. In places like Sangam Vihar and Palam, some people were seen swimming and using plastic inflatable tubs to cross the road.

The IMD officials on Wednesday had said Delhi is in for a week-long spell of ‘light to moderate’ rain with the monsoon trough passing through the region. The monsoon, which arrived on July 13 making it the most-delayed in 19 years, is now drenching Delhi, flooding low-lying areas and causing long traffic snarls.

The maximum temperature settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius — seven notches below normal. The minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory was 24 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the IMD said.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 100 per cent, it said. The IMD has predicted ‘generally cloudy sky with moderate rain’ on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperature would be 25 and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Woman killed in roof collapse

A 40-year-old woman in South East Delhi’s Navjeevan Camp died after the roof of her house collapsed due to heavy rain. “We received a PCR call that some persons are trapped under a jhuggi in Navjeevan Camp. The staff reached the spot and found that the roof of the first floor of Jhuggi had fallen.

Two women were trapped,” said DCP South East RP Meena. The two women were identified as Urmila, 40, and her daughter Pooja. While the locals rescued Pooja, they were unable to reach out to her mother. “Later, with the help of fire brigade, Urmila was taken out in an unconscious state. Both were sent to hospital where Urmila was declared brought dead,” said the officer.