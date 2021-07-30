STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Familiar pain on roads after heavy rains in Delhi-NCR

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday, bringing the mercury down as well as leading to water-logging across the city.

Published: 30th July 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Vehciles wade through water-logged carriageways on the Ring Road near AIIMS-Delhi on Thursday. The IMD has predicted that the national capital will continue to receive rain in next few days | SHEKHAR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Heavy rains lashed several parts of the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday, bringing the mercury down as well as leading to water-logging across the city. Commuters were stuck in the traffic jams due to the heavy shower in the peak hours of the evening. 

The Traffic Police also diverted some routes such as Signature Bridge, Karni Singh Shooting Range Border, Chandigram Akhara towards IP College were closed and traffic was diverted to alternate routes. “Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Signature Bridge towards Yamuna Vihar due to waterlogging. Please avoid the stretch,” it said. 

Waterlogging was reported Civil Lines, Hauz Khas, Moti Bagh and Jor Bagh among others. In many low-lying areas, people complained about rainwater entering their houses. In places like Sangam Vihar and Palam, some people were seen swimming and using plastic inflatable tubs to cross the road. 

The IMD officials on Wednesday had said Delhi is in for a week-long spell of ‘light to moderate’ rain with the monsoon trough passing through the region. The monsoon, which arrived on July 13 making it the most-delayed in 19 years, is now drenching Delhi, flooding low-lying areas and causing long traffic snarls.
The maximum temperature settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius — seven notches below normal. The minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory was 24 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the IMD said.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 100 per cent, it said. The IMD has predicted ‘generally cloudy sky with moderate rain’ on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperature would be 25 and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Woman killed in roof collapse
A 40-year-old woman in South East Delhi’s Navjeevan Camp died after the roof of her house collapsed due to heavy rain. “We received a PCR call that some persons are trapped under a jhuggi in Navjeevan Camp. The staff reached the spot and found that the roof of the first floor of Jhuggi had fallen.

Two women were trapped,” said DCP South East RP Meena. The two women were identified as Urmila, 40, and her daughter Pooja. While the locals rescued Pooja, they were unable to reach out to her mother. “Later, with the help of fire brigade, Urmila was taken out in an unconscious state. Both were sent to hospital where Urmila was declared brought dead,” said the officer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi rains
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp