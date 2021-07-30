HC wants govt to act on ex gratia plea of orphans

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on the issue of expeditiously addressing the grievances raised by two siblings seeking implementation of scheme for compensation to families and children who have lost their sole bread earner to Covid.

Justice Rekha Palli granted three weeks to them and other respondents to file their counter affidavits after noting that the same was yet to be filed. The Delhi government informed that there was a policy for such families. Advocate Bharat Malhotra, for the minor siblings, said that the plea was urgent in nature and a scheme under the name of Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana had already been launched by Delhi government.

The matter would be heard next on August 26. In June, the high court had issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government, DCPCR, NCPCR and the Lieutenant Governor on the petition preferred by a 41-year-old man’s daughter and son who study in Class 7 and 2, respectively.

The Covid-hit man was admitted to a hospital on April 18 and was put on oxygen support. He died on April 24 due to lack of oxygen supply, his children have contended.