Zero Covid deaths in Delhi, third time since onset of second wave

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the third time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in the city, zero fatality was recorded on Thursday. Prior to this, the city saw no Covid deaths on July 18 and July 24.

While 51 fresh cases were reported on Friday, the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to the latest bulletin. The death toll on Wednesday was 25,049.

As many as 67,368 tests, including 46,425 RT-PCR tests and 20,943 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Thursday.

While the number of cumulative cases stood at 14,36,144, over 14.1 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. The number of active cases decreased to 554 on Thursday from 573 a day before, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation slightly increased to 169 from 165 on Wednesday while the number of containment zones marginally increased to 299 from 292 a day before, it said

The months of April and May were brutal in the city as both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been on the higher side, forcing the city government to go for a lockdown when the hospitals were flooded with viral cases.

About 9K vax doses given in jails

New Delhi: Amost 9,000 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in three jails of the national capital so far. As on Wednesday, 1,264 inmates above 45 years and 4,384 below 45 years in Tihar jail were vaccinated. In Rohini jail, 132 inmates above 45 years and 600 below 45 years were administered the vaccine while in Mandoli jail, 483 inmates above 45 years and 2,076 below 45 years have been vaccinated, according to the data. The prisons department launched a Covid vaccination drive for the inmates in the 45-plus age category on March 18, while the inoculation of the inmates in the 18-44 age group began on May 18.