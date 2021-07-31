Delhi High Court seeks report on constructions near Qutub Minar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has issued a direction to South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to submit a report on the properties being constructed in the vicinity of Qutub Minar and directed its commissioner to fix responsibility on officers who have permitted illegal and unauthorised constructions.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva further directed SDMC to ensure that none of the illegally constructed properties are permitted to be occupied, if not already occupied and sought the presence of the Deputy Commissioner (South Zone) before it on the next date of hearing on August 20.

“Let a status report along with complete details of unauthorised properties which have come up in the vicinity of the Qutub Minar be filed along with action taken supported by the photographs. Municipal commissioner (South Zone), Delhi is directed to fix the responsibility of the officers who were supposed to monitor the area and who have permitted these illegal constructions to be carried and submit a report,” read the order dated July 29.

The order was passed on a petition by Rinku Kaushik alleging vast illegal and unauthorised colony being developed on land adjoining Qutub Minar, a world heritage site, and several multi-storey buildings being constructed at Mehrauli. He contended that in spite of repeated directions by the court, SDMC permitted illegal construction to be carried out.