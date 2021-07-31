STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Day after Kala Jathedi's arrest, Delhi Police arrests Rajasthan's woman don Anuradha

Anuradha was an associate of gangster Anandpal Singh, who was killed in a police encounter in 2017 in Rajasthan's Churu district.

Published: 31st July 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police's Special Cell on Saturday said it has arrested a 'woman don' of Rajasthan, identified as Anuradha, a day after wanted gangster Kala Jathedi was held from Uttar Pradesh. Anuradha has been involved in several cases, including that of extortion, kidnapping and murder in Rajasthan.

She was also carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on her arrest by the Rajasthan police, officials said. DCP (Special Cell-Counter Intelligence) Manishi Chandra said Anuradha was an associate of gangster Anandpal Singh, who was killed in a police encounter in 2017 in Rajasthan's Churu district.

He said the arrest comes a day after gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi was held from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Friday. Kala Jathedi is wanted in several cases of extortion, murder and other heinous crimes in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, police said, adding that he was carrying a reward of Rs 7 lakh on his head.

The Delhi Police had also invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Jathedi. According to police, the gangster's name had cropped up when his relative Sonu got injured in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl incident in which two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has been arrested.

The police is also probing Jathedi's alleged links with the wrestler.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Special Cell Kala Jathedi Uttar Pradesh Anuradha Anuradha don
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp