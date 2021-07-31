Delhi govt seeks Bharat Ratna for medicos, BJP wants Padma for all frontline staff

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Assembly on Friday passed a resolution recommending to confer Bharat Ratna on ‘Bhartiya Doctor (Indian Doctor)’ collectively for their work during the pandemic.

“During this period, our doctors and paramedic staff put their lives on stake to serve the nation. We are aware of how some doctors served humanity without caring for their families and themselves. In such a time it is the duty of the whole society to thank and give the utmost respect to the medical community,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing the house.

The resolution also recommended that the city government nominate the names of only doctors and paramedical staff for the Padma Awards. Opposition BJP supported the resolution but demanded that other ‘corona warriors’ such as sanitation workers, teachers and policemen, be nominated for this award.

“Padma awards should not be limited to doctors and para-medical staff but also should be given to others who lost their lives in the line of duty. It is unfortunate that the families of these people had not received compensation from the Delhi government and the CM seems to have gone back on his word,” said opposition leader and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

GST amendment Bill passed amid chaos

The Delhi assembly on Friday passed the ‘Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ on the second day of the Monsoon session amid opposition from the BJP over its introduction and passage on the same day