GNCTD amendment murders federalism: AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Calling it a “murder of the federal structure”, the AAP on Friday discussed the GNCTD Amendment Act, 2021 inside the Delhi Assembly.

Home Minister Satyendar Jain and party MLAs protested against the GNCTD Amendment Act, 2021, saying the amendment is not only against the Supreme Court’s 2018 order but also the basic spirit of the Constitution. “It is a murder of the federal structure,” he said.

“National Capital Amendment Act, 2021 contravenes the Constitution of India and by implementing it, the central government is aspiring to bring back the viceroy culture of the British from the colonial times,” said Jain.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said, “The BJP suffered in the Delhi elections in 2015 and 2020. For decades, they have not been able to rule Delhi. When they realised that they could not run the government directly, they want to indirectly take over the Delhi government.”

However, the BJP lashed out at the AAP for “misguiding” the people. “In no way the Act curtails the powers of the Delhi Assembly. Instead, it ensures that the Rules of the Delhi Assembly are consistent with the Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha,” said BJP MLA Vijender Gupta.