Kisan Sansad seeks electricity Bill withdrawal

The ongoing ‘Kisan Sansad’ at Jantar Mantar demanded the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill that was introduced last year.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The ongoing ‘Kisan Sansad’ at Jantar Mantar demanded the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill that was introduced last year. 

“The ‘Kisan Sansad’ resolves that the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020 or 2021 is withdrawn immediately,” the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said in a statement on Friday. SKM said it was “shocking” that the Bill was listed for introduction in the Monsoon session of Parliament, despite the government assuring its withdrawal in last December.

“The ‘Kisan Sansad’ expressed shock and dismay at the government reneging on its commitment on December 30, 2020, to farmer leaders that the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020 will be withdrawn,” the statement said.

Warning the government against “playing games with protesting farmers, SKM said the ‘Kisan Sansad’ had “directed” the government to not table any bill that might have similar provisions.  “The ‘Kisan Sansad’ concluded that the Electricity Amendment Bill, like other legislations being thrust by the Modi government on farmers and other common citizens.

