Plantation drive increased Delhi's green cover: Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday listed out the “crucial steps” taken by the AAP government to tackle pollution in Delhi and said 1.31 crore saplings have been planted in the last five years due to which the green cover in the city has increased.

Speaking in the Assembly, Sisodia said the Delhi government has planted 27 lakh saplings in 2020-21 under its 20-point program. “In the last five years, our government has planted 1.31 crore saplings, due to which the green area of Delhi has increased to 21.88 per cent as per the report of the Forest Survey of India for the year 2019, as compared to 10.18 per cent in 2001,” Sisodia told the House.

He added that anti-smog guns at 56 sites are under construction and the process of setting up smog towers at Anand Vihar and Connaught Place is also underway. Also, to reduce pollution, the government has begun ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign, under which it has subsidised the purchase of electric vehicles.