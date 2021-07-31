Registration to run ‘Khan Chacha’ restaurant cancelled: Navneet Kalra

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Businessman Navneet Kalra, an accused in oxygen concentrator black marketing case registered during the second wave, on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that the registration certificates to run his restaurants ‘Khan Chacha’ and ‘Town Hall’ in upscale Khan Market have been cancelled by the authorities.

The court was hearing Kalra’s petition challenging a show-cause notice and order suspending the registration certificate to run the restaurants following his alleged involvement in the case. Justice Rekha Palli said it would be open to businessman to assail the cancellation order in accordance with law.

The court also clarified that it has not expressed any opinion on the claims made in his plea. Kalra had challenged the May 11 order-cum-show cause notice issued by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Licensing) and the subsequent suspension of the registration certificate to run the two eateries in Khan Market here.

His counsel submitted that the registration certificate was cancelled by the authorities by an order dated July 23 and nothing survived in the petition. The businessman had contended that the suspension was illegal and contrary to the provisions of the Delhi Eating houses Registration Regulations.