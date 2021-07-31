STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Rising Yamuna water level leads to flood warning

Authorities evacuate people from river floodplains, boats pressed into action

Published: 31st July 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Yamuna running above the danger mark on Friday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the water level of river Yamuna rising above the average mark, the Delhi administration on Friday sounded a flood alert. The water level in the national capital rose to 205.22 metres, close to the ‘danger mark’ of 205.33 metres, as rains continued to pound northwest India.

A flood alert is declared when the Yamuna crosses the “warning mark” of 204.50 metres. The situation is being monitored round-the-clock. According to officials, people in the affected areas are being shifted to shelter homes run by the city government in the Yamuna Pushta area after the Haryana government discharged more water into the river from the Hathnikund Barrage. Delhi Police and the East Delhi district administration have started evacuating people living on the floodplains of the Yamuna in the capital.

The irrigation and flood control department has deployed 13 boats in different areas and put 21 others on standby. The water level was recorded at 205.22 at the Old Railway Bridge at 8:30 am. It was 203.74 metres at 8:30 pm. The water level was 205.10 metres at 6 am and 205.17 at 7 am. According to officials, it is expected to rise further. The river is in spate because of rains in Delhi and the upper catchment areas, an MeT department official said, adding that it may swell further as more rains are predicted in northwest India.

According to the Delhi flood control room, the discharge rate at the Hathnikund Barrage peaked to 1.60 lakh cusecs on Tuesday afternoon, the highest this year so far. Water discharged from the barrage normally takes two-three days to reach the capital.

Haryana had been releasing water from the Yumananagr-located barrage at the rate of 19,056 cusecs at 8 am. The flow rate was 25,839 cusecs at 8 pm on Thursday. Normally, flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage is 352 cusecs, but the discharge is increased after heavy rains in catchment areas. One cusec is equivalent of 28.32 litres per second.

In 2019, the flow rate had peaked to 8.28 lakh cusec on August 18-19, and the water level of Yamuna had hit the 206.60 metre-mark, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The Delhi government had to launch evacuation and relief operations after the overflowing river submerged many low-lying areas.

Hooda flays haryana for waterlogging
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the recent spell of rain has once again exposed the BJP-led Haryana government’s development claims. “Several areas are waterlogged. The roads built have got washed away in the rain like a pile of sand in water,” he said. Hooda added that people in all districts are facing sewage problems. “Looking at the pictures of many districts, it seems that the streets have turned into rivers and the roads have become ponds,” Hooda said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yamuna water level Yamuna river Delhi flood alert
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp