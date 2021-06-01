STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Atishi urges Centre to provide Covaxin doses for 18-44 age group 'at earliest'

A total of 56,559 people above 45 years were vaccinated on Monday.

Published: 01st June 2021 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 08:00 AM

A health official shows Covaxin dose

A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group suspended for nine straight days, AAP MLA Atishi on Tuesday requested the Centre to supply Covaxin doses for the youth of the city "at the earliest" as from June 2, they would be eligible for the second dose as well.

The Centre has said it would provide the doses for the 18-44 age group to Delhi on June 10 but it is "very far", the AAP MLA from Kalkaji constituency said.

"Delhi has still not received vaccines for its youth. On Wednesday, those who got their first dose in May will be eligible for their second dose as well. As per the central government, we will get the vaccines for the youth on June 10," Atishi said.

But June 10 is very far, especially for the youth who would have to come out of their homes as the unlocking process begins. "We hope that the central government will listen to the youth of the city and deliver the vaccines at the earliest. A total of 56,559 people above 45 years were vaccinated on Monday. Of these, 36,512 beneficiaries received their first dose and 20,047 got the second dose," she said.

She said that about 4,43,750 COVID vaccine doses, including 3,96,000 of Covishield, are available in Delhi for the 45-plus age group, and going by the average vaccination speed in Delhi, these would last only for 19 days.

Currently, Delhi has 47,310 Covaxin doses and they are being used to administer second doses, she added.
Atishi reiterated that private hospitals, where vaccination for the 18-44 age group is still going on, are charging exorbitant prices.

"Right now, vaccination for the youth is being carried out only at private hospitals and at exorbitant prices, as we have shared with everyone previously. But the vaccination drive for 45+ is still underway (at government-run centres)," she said.

