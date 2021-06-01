Big relief: Delhi CM on cancellation of Class 12 board exams

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said it is a "big relief" that the Class 12 board exams have been cancelled.

His remark came after the Centre decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had said that the exams should be cancelled in view of the Covid situation and students be evaluated on the basis of past performance.

"I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried about the health of our children. A big relief," Chief Minister Kejriwal tweeted.

His deputy Manish Sisodia, who has been against the idea of conducting the exams in the given circumstances, also said, "I am happy that the never-ending class 12 for 1.5 crore students of the country will finally end."

The decision to cancel the exam was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

Kejriwal had earlier tweeted in Hindi: "Students and parents are really worried about Class 12 board exams.

They want that the exams should not be conducted without vaccination. I appeal to the Centre that the exams be cancelled and the evaluation be done on basis of the past performance."

The CBSE had on April 14 announced cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponement of Class 12 exams in view of surge in coronavirus cases.

The Ministry of Education had recently sought detailed suggestions from states and union territories on proposals discussed in a high-level meeting on the issue.

The government had informed the Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea seeking the exam's cancellation, that it will take a final decision by June 3.