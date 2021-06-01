Coming soon!

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The very foundation of this plan is to move in a direction of sustainable mobility and this includes a three-point programme over the next few years. 

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

The supercar manufacturer based out of Sant’Agata Bolognese, better known as Lamborghini, has made it clear that to stay relevant and to continue offering exciting high performance machines in the future, they will have to set out on a landmark transformation plan under the Cor Tauri roadmap.The heart and compass of the Cor Tauri transformation plan is the brand’s DNA, and its innate ability to turn challenges into opportunities through continuous technological innovations, leading to improved performance and driving emotions but within the constraints imposed by the increasingly stringent CO2 regulations. A journey towards a new Lamborghini, but always faithful to itself and its roots. The very foundation of this plan is to move in a direction of sustainable mobility and this includes a three-point programme over the next few years. 

Celebrating the engine
The first step of the company’s plan starts with celebrating the combustion engine! The current models have contributed to Lamborghini’s success and have doubled their sales growth seven-fold in the last 15 years! Cars like the Urus SUV have attracted new buyers while the Sian has already kick-started the company’s journey towards electrification as it features a hybrid drive. As part of this celebration, two new V12 models will be launched later this year.

Going hybrid
In 2023 Lamborghini will introduce its first hybrid series production car. While the Sian already exists, it is a limited edition model, however it has pointed the way forward for other models that will feature the company’s hybrid technology that will be coupled with lightweight construction which will help build out the capacity to deal with fully-electrified cars in the future. By 2025, Lamborghini is looking at reducing their CO2 emissions by 50 per cent!

Electric and how!
In the second half of this decade we will get to witness the first fully-electric Lamborghini. It will be a technological marvel and it is touted to deliver a remarkable performance that matches the very DNA of the brand. This new product will put Lamborghini in a bold new space that will also ensure its future as a high performance supercar manufacturer. It is to this effect that Lamborghini sees the culmination of this new journey and the electric model will represent a bright future for the brand, which is essentially what Cor Tauri stands for (it is the brightest star in the Taurus constellation and thus has its link to the raging bull logo of the brand).

MotorScribes

(A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders  who call themselves MotorScribes)

