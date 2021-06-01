STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

HC quashes Delhi government orders, says private schools can collect annual fees

The apex court had said that the deduction would be in lieu of unutilised facilities by the students during the relevant period of the year 2020-21.

Published: 01st June 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

A cleanliness worker disinfects an exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

Representational Image. (File Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has no power to indefinitely postpone collection of annual charges and development fees by private unaided schools as it would unreasonably restrict their functioning, the Delhi High Court said on Monday.

The high court quashed the office orders of April and August 2020 issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government forbidding and postponing collection of annual charges and development fees, saying they were “illegal” and “ultra vires the powers of the respondent stipulated under the Delhi School Education Act and the Rules.

Justice Jayant Nath noted that schools are saving some money on account of the fact that they are physically shut and said that the Supreme Court’s direction — in Indian School, Jodhpur vs. State of Rajasthan — that schools shall collect annual fees with a deduction of 15% shall apply in the instant case.

The apex court had said that the deduction would be in lieu of unutilised facilities by the students during the relevant period of the year 2020-21.

The HC said the apex court’s other directions, except for one, would also apply in the instant case.

The one direction that the high court modified was with regard to the time limit set for payment of the fees by students, as the apex court in the Indian School matter had said that the amounts have to be paid in six equal monthly instalments before August 5.

The HC said the amounts payable by the students have to be paid in six monthly instalments from June 10.
The other directions of the SC were — it would be open to the schools to give further concession to their students or to evolve a different pattern for giving concession, management shall not debar any student from attending online classes or physical classes or withhold exam results on account of non-payment of fees and students name for Board exams shall also not be withheld over non-payment of fees/arrears. 

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Directorate of Education Delhi High Court Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp