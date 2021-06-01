STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
My aim is to save lives, not vaccines, Kejriwal hits back at Haryana CM

The Congress also slammed Khattar’s comment It said that Haryana has doses but is administering them to people in small numbers over several days.

Published: 01st June 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed his counterpart in the neighbouring state of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar over the latter’s remark on vaccines.

Khattar has accused Kejriwal of ‘drama’ over the issue and said that the national capital is “exhausting its supply too soon”.

The Haryana CM had suggested Delhi should follow his state’s example of stretching the vaccine supply over a longer period. 

Khattar’s comment invoked a sharp reaction from the Delhi chief minister who hit back stating that his job is to save lives and not vaccines.

“Khattar Sahib, only vaccine will save lives. The sooner there is a vaccine, the more people will be safe. My aim is not to save the vaccine, but to save people’s lives,” said Kejriwal. 

Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party have constantly attacked the BJP-led Centre for ‘mismanagement’ in the vaccination system.

Delhi government has said that they had to close vaccination centers for the adults below 44 years of age as there is no vaccine stock left.

Khattar, while addressing local media, had taken a jibe at Kejriwal saying,

“It was just drama when he said ‘all vaccine centres will be shut from tomorrow because we are not getting doses’. I believe Delhi’s share is much larger than other states.”

“Like other states, should we also finish all 2 lakh doses in a day? We use 50,000-60,000 doses a day. All this, Arvind Kejriwal should see. But his intention is to indulge in politics and he does that. Nobody should play politics during a pandemic,” the BJP leader had said. 

“Deliberate delay in administering vaccines is also being termed as a strategy.  This is the reason why the people of Haryana are not able to get the vaccines,” Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet.

