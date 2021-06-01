STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wrestler murder case: Sushil Kumar's arms license suspended, says Delhi Police

Meanwhile, the crime branch of Delhi Police took the Olympic gold medallist, Sushil Kumar, to Haridwar to investigate his hideouts and the people who helped him while he was absconding.

Published: 01st June 2021 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The arms license of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium, has been suspended, said Delhi police on Tuesday.

The cancellation process has been started by the License Department, informed the police.

Meanwhile, the crime branch of Delhi Police on Sunday took the Olympic gold medallist to Haridwar to investigate his hideouts and the people who helped him while he was absconding.

So far, the Delhi Police investigation has revealed that 13 people were involved in the alleged murder of Sagar Dhankar, out of which nine have been arrested and the other four absconding, have been identified.

The 38-year-old wrestler, Sushil Kumar, a prime suspect in the alleged murder case, and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 in the Mundka area of the national capital.

According to the police, in an effort to evade the arrest, Kumar crossed the borders of seven stated and union territories in a span of 18 days and constantly changed his SIM cards.

