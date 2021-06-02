STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Appoint new vice-chancellor for JNU: ABVP to president Ramnath Kovind

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking the appointment of a new vice-chancellor of the JNU.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to President Ramnath Kovind, seeking the appointment of a new vice-chancellor of the JNU.

Current V-C M Jagadesh Kumar is on six months' extension after his term ended in January. The student body urged the President for the permanent appointment of a new vice-chancellor since "important responsibilities are being discharged temporarily".    

"Decisions are not being taken at a quick pace in the interest of the university, so the appointment of a permanent vice-chancellor becomes imperative," ABVP JNU president Shivam Chaurasia said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University Students' Union, which is also led by the ABVP, presented a memorandum of demands to the DU V-C to address academic and exam issues. It said in a statement that students and representatives voiced their "opinions and impediments in the General Body Meeting where more than 52 college unions of DU decided to propose their demands". 

"...that included another chance for students giving assignment based evaluation (ABE) to submit their assignments, a request to frame a University policy wherein the component of attendance is not to be added in the marking of ABE by colleges and results to be declared immediately," it demanded.

 It also demanded a 100 per cent concession in the exam fees for the students “who would be giving ABE and a refund for the fees already collected”. 

