STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Cancellation of board exams will not have much impact on admission process in JNU, Jamia

The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 02nd June 2021 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cancellation of the board exams will not have much of an impact on JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia, and the IP University here since they conduct entrance tests, while the Delhi University and the Ambedkar University will wait for the CBSE criteria to carry out merit-based admissions.

The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision was taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among the students, parents, and teachers must be put to an end.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to cancel the Class 12 board examinations this year in view of the COVID-19 situation, according to its secretary Gerry Arathoon.

Delhi University's (DU) acting vice-chancellor PC Joshi said discussions will be held with the admission committee and the academic council of the university to finalise the process of admission to the undergraduate courses.

Nearly 98 per cent of the applicants to the DU are Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat cancel class 12 state board exam amid COVID pandemic

"There will be some way to judge merit. These are extraordinary circumstances. The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) can be a good method as it will be based on pan-India merit. DU will not compromise on merit. We will adjust to the new situation and see what method is to be developed. We will wait and see what are the criterion that the boards come up with for the evaluation of students," Joshi told PTI.

Joshi is a member of the CUCET committee, which had submitted its report to the education ministry.

A decision on conducting a common entrance test for all central universities is pending.

The Ambedkar University, which also conducts admissions on the basis of cut-offs like DU, in a statement said it is a "timely and welcome decision by the government".

"It will help the university to complete the admission process in time and begin the next academic session timely.

The CBSE will provide the results of Class 12.

The process of admission in the undergraduate programmes will be merit-based, as has been done till the last academic session," it said.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and IP University hold entrance tests and said the decision to cancel the board exams will not have much of an impact on their admission procedure.

JNU vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said the decision taken with regard to the Class 12 exams is "pragmatic and rational" considering the fact that the Covid pandemic is a once-in-a-century occurrence.

The health and safety of the students are of paramount importance, he said.

"In most Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs) such as JNU, the admission to undergraduate programmes is through an entrance examination. We will conduct the entrance examination whenever it is safe for the students to write it," Kumar said.

If the entrance test is delayed due to the pandemic situation and if the admissions are done at a later date than usual, the university will surely adjust its academic calendar to take care of the lost time, without compromising the academic rigour, he added.

"In HEIs, where the undergraduate admission is based on 12th-standard marks, the universities can devise appropriate procedures for admission, which are fair and transparent. We need to find optimal solutions rather than feel anxious about the challenges posed by the pandemic. Our Indian education system is capable of meeting these challenges," Kumar said.

A JMI official said with the uncertainty over the board exams coming to an end, the entrance test can hopefully be held in a timely manner.

JMI media co-ordinator and public relations officer Ahmad Azeem said admissions are done on the basis of the entrance test results.

"Under the CBSE evaluation criteria, marks will be awarded. If a student meets the eligibility criteria following the CBSE evaluation, they will be able to take the entrance exam," he said.

IP University vice-chancellor Mahesh Verma said the cancellation of the board exams will not impact the admission process because admissions are done through the online Common Entrance Test (CET).

"We just need the students to have passed their exams and that will make them eligible for the entrance exams. We give an opportunity to everybody. Earlier, we used to do it offline but since last year, we started conducting it online. We have to see how we will conduct it this year and when will it happen," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU Jamia Millia Islamia admissions cbse class 12 exams
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp