Help for needy is limited in the second COVID-19 wave: New Delhi Social Workers Association

New Delhi Social Workers Association (NDSWA), a Delhi-based NGO working towards connecting people for over 70 years, has come forward to help families battling COVID-19. NDSWA president Gaurav Grover says, "In the first wave, people were afraid but they stepped out to help those in need as it was perceived the virus was transmitted only by touching."

"But in the second wave, nobody wants to step out of their own houses, even to their own driveways or community places and colony parks because the perception is that the virus is now airborne. That’s why, this time around, help coming out for the needy is limited," he adds.

NDSWA's 15-member team consists of doctors, lawyers, and volunteers, who have successfully guided over 500 patients to get admitted to hospitals. "We are proactively working in coordinating for oxygen cylinders, and medicines to needy ones. Apart from this, NDSWA has distributed freshly cooked meals to over 70,000 people and dry ration packets to more than 2,000 families, over 25,000 three-ply face masks, 1,000 plus sanitisers and 30 infrared thermometers to people," adds Grover.

The team also distributed burgers, pizzas and ice cream to kids in many jhuggi clusters at RK Puram area with the help of RK Puram SHO Rajesh Sharma. They have also provided aid to areas in Jor Bagh, Lodhi Colony, Neb Sarai, Sangam Vihar and Devli Gaon.

"We are thankful to Delhi Police that has helped us in identifying the needy in locations across Delhi-NCR. GAIL India has also provided food and necessities to Corona warriors and the needy," adds Grover.

Grover believes that responsibility does not end with just distribution of food and resources.

"Awareness is the key in fighting this deadly virus. We got fashion designer Rina Dhaka to do a session with kids and their families about best practices and hygiene tips," he informs, stating that spreading Covid awareness and aid are ongoing processes.

NDSWA’s other charitable and philanthropic activities include health check-up camps and awareness programmes, vocal for locals by promoting Khadi and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Grover says, "We have been organising various kinds of activities in the fields of health, education, water sanitation, environment, women empowerment, and adult literacy." People can reach out to us via our contact numbers and email ids.”

For help, call: 9999770002 or mail: contact@ndswa.com