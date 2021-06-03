STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Be mindful of hidden hunger

Around two billion people worldwide suffer from vitamin and mineral deficiency one-third of this number resides in India.

Published: 03rd June 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Hidden hunger

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Has it ever happened to you that even after having a full meal you were still not satiated? Well, that’s due to hidden hunger. This happens when the consumed meal is either deficient in vitamins and minerals your body needs or when your body needs more of vitamins and minerals than those present in the food. Around two billion people worldwide suffer from vitamin and mineral deficiency one-third of this number resides in India. The National Nutrition Monitoring Board (NNMB) has time and again expressed concern over the fact that apart from cereals and millets, Indian households fail to meet the desired amounts of recommended dietary allowance (RDA).

Experts vouch that food fortification adding essential vitamins and minerals to food items can combat chronic undernutrition. “The fact that the current Indian food plate does not deliver the required amount of nutrients and micronutrients, food fortification seems a viable, scientifically proven, WHO approved and costeffective strategy to address the problem of malnutrition,” says Vivek Chandra, CEO, LT Foods.

“But apart food fortification, we need to understand the value of a balanced diet, and each household has to take steps to incorporate it into their daily lives,” says Nutritionist Deeksha Sharma. “In fact, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had launched the Eat Right Movement three years ago to improve public health, combat negative nutritional trends and fight lifestyle diseases, but there has hardly been a change in the mindset of the people. We would have had a greater number of Covid recoveries had people been paying attention to their diet. A balanced diet is what makes you strong, immune and able to fight off infections,” she adds.

“Instead of just asking someone to eat a certain kind of food to beat the hunger at the moment, it is very important to educate them about the source of such hidden hunger,” says Nutritionist Shweta Shah, Co- Founder of Fitza (a Virtual Nutrition Coach), adding that each person must follow a personalised diet pattern and embrace healthy lifestyle habits. “Fortified foods are just like the icing on a cake,” says Shah.

Shah, who recommends diet based on the three doshas (vata, pitta, kapha), says studying these doshas helps her make the ‘Health Kundali’ to understand the body type so she is better informed about advising the patient. “I recommend natural supplements like yogurt or herbs to clients depending upon their body type, which then fills the nutrition, calcium or vitamin gaps and works wonders for their health and well-being,” says Shah.

Dietician Shikha Mahajan, Founder, Diet Podium, says that those who exclude fats and carbohydrates from their diet would not feel satiated even after having food. But it could also be due to deficiency of protein, micro and macro nutrients and vitamins.

“Everyone one must have a balanced diet, and include fruit, vegetables, dairy products and carbohydrates in it as these rule out the issue of hidden hunger. In case you face issues, consult a professional. Only after proper investigation, can the exact reason of hidden hunger be ascertained,” says Mahajan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hidden hunger hunger vitamin deficiency
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp