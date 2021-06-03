STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Entrance exam will be conducted when it is safe for students: JNU VC

He also suggested that the universities which conduct admissions based on class 12 marks should devise appropriate measures for fair and transparent admission in undergraduate courses.

Published: 03rd June 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar comes out after meeting HRD officials at Sashtri Bhavan in New Delhi Wednesday

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Welcoming the central government’s decision to cancel class 12 board exams this year, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said the varsity will conduct entrance exams whenever it is safe for students. 

He also suggested that the universities which conduct admissions based on class 12 marks should devise appropriate measures for fair and transparent admission in undergraduate courses. “The decision taken with regard to class 12 exams is pragmatic and rational considering the fact that the Covid pandemic is a once-in-a- century occurrence. The health and safety of students are of paramount importance,” said Kumar. 

The VC said that in most of the higher educational institutes such as JNU, admission to undergraduate programmes is through an entrance examination. “We will conduct the entrance examination whenever it is safe for the students to appear for it. If the entrance exam is delayed due to the pandemic situation and if the admission happens at a later date than usual, we will surely adjust our academic calendar to take care of the lost time without compromising the academic rigour,” said the VC. 

Further, he said, “Our Indian educational system is capable of meeting these challenges. In HEIs where the undergraduate admission is based on class 12 marks, the universities can devise appropriate procedures for admission which are fair and transparent.”

DU, Ambedkar varsity to wait for CBSE criteria
New Delhi: The cancellation of class 12 board exams will not have much of an impact on JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia and the IP University here since they conduct entrance tests for admission into undergraduate courses. However, the Delhi University and the Ambedkar University will wait for the CBSE criteria to carry out merit-based admissions.

Delhi University’s (DU) acting vice-chancellor PC Joshi said discussions will be held with the admission committee and the academic council of the university to finalise the process of admission to undergraduate courses. Nearly 98 per cent of the applicants to the DU are CBSE students. The Ambedkar University, which also conducts admissions on the basis of cut-off like DU, in a statement said it is a “timely and welcome decision by the government”. “The process of admission will be merit-based, as has been done till the last academic session,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru University entrance exams board exams coronavirus
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp