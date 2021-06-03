STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Three men held for cheating people on pretext of providing oxygen cylinders in Delhi

The matter came to notice after a resident of Greater Kailash-1 in south Delhi filed a complaint alleging she was duped by a man who introduced himself as Pankaj.

Published: 03rd June 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

A worker moves empty oxygen cylinders for refilling at a gas supplier facility in Srinagar

The accused are members of an organised syndicate in which each member has a specific task, police said. (Representational Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly duping families of Covid patients on the pretext of delivering oxygen cylinders to them, police said here on Thursday.

After a Delhi resident filed a complaint, Balender Chaudhary, Kameshwar Parsad and Gopal were arrested while a juvenile was apprehended following raids in Nalanda and Sheikhpura Sarai in Bihar, they said.

The accused are members of an organised syndicate in which each member has a specific task, police said.

The matter came to notice after a resident of Greater Kailash-1 in south Delhi filed a complaint alleging she was duped by a man who introduced himself as Pankaj.

He promised to deliver oxygen cylinders for her grandfather who is suffering from Covid, a senior police officer said.

The woman had placed an order for two oxygen cylinders through a number she got on social media and made an online payment of Rs 15,000 as an advance, he said.

After she transferred the amount, she did not receive cylinders and the accused also stopped receiving her calls, police said.

We constituted a joint team which conducted technical investigation and got details of the suspects whose mobile number and bank account were found active in Nalanda, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

"A joint team was sent there and the four suspects were identified with the help of local sources and were subsequently taken into police custody," he added.

Elaborating about the modus operandi of the syndicate, the officer said the juvenile arranged bank ATM cards and sold them for Rs 10,000 to Gopal who used to withdraw money.

Balender called people who required oxygen cylinders and Gopal arranged fake SIM cards, the officer said, adding that Parsad sold his bank account and ATM card to be used in the crime for Rs 2,000.

Police have also recovered 15 mobile phones, SIM cards, fake Aadhaar cards, passbook, fake PAN cards, other IDs and Rs 15,675.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police COVID 19 Oxygen Cylinder
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp