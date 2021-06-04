STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Allow Delhi markets to reopen without delay: Traders ahead of DDMA meeting

The 15 lakh city traders, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), have taken a “severe beating” due to the lockdown and are in “dire financial state”.

Published: 04th June 2021 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Beneficiaries wait to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Traders in Delhi have once again raised the demand to reopen markets in view of the declining Covid cases.

Domestic traders body CAIT on Thursday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging them to take cognisance of the declining positivity rate in the city and pass an “immediate order” to reopen markets.

The 15 lakh city traders, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), have taken a “severe beating” due to the lockdown and are in “dire financial state”.

“The combined efforts of the government and citizens of Delhi have had a significant impact on the Covid situation, which is a big relief,” read the letter by Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General, CAIT.

“In view of the above, we request you to take immediate steps to unlock Delhi, which is the need of the hour, to ensure that commercial activities should start without any further delay,” it added.

 In the letter, the CAIT also suggested several unlock measures, including separate work timings for “wholesale and retail markets”, creating “special hawkers and street vendors zone” to ensure social distancing, and “vaccination camps for employees”. 

Not in favour of the old “odd-even” system of unlocking, which they said has been a “failure” in the past, they have urged that markets should open every day based on wholesale-retail staggered timing format.

“The wholesale markets should have timings from 10 am to 4 pm, whereas the retail markets should open from afternoon 12 pm to 7 pm,” the CAIT suggested. 

Last week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) permitted resumption of construction and manufacturing activities in the city under the phased unlock process.

Delhi came under lockdown on April 19 as Covid cases as well as fatalities surged.

The lockdown, after a series of extensions, is scheduled to end at 5 AM on June 7.

Brijesh Goyal, chairman of Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said with the decrease in Covid cases, markets have started opening in states like Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Since there has been a significant decline in Covid cases in Delhi as well, the traders of the city have now appealed to the government and the Lieutenant Governor to open the markets, he said.

Goyal, who is also the convener of trade wing of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, had claimed last week after a DDMA meeting that reopening markets was requested by the city government but it was turned down by the Lt Governor.

"I would like to assure that in next DDMA meeting, the Delhi government will try its best and put in all efforts to seek permissions for reopening of markets," he had said.

The Delhi government must ensure that the unlocking process is carried out in a phased manner to minimise the risk of the spread of Covid in the city, said Sachin Taparia, founder of community social media platform LocalCircles.

"Citizens of Delhi have suggested that retail stores be opened only for home deliveries in the first week followed by opening with reduced hours in the second week," he said citing a survey conducted by the platform.

If cases do not rise, a full opening of stores and markets may be permitted from June 21, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown Anil Baijal Arvind Kejriwal CAIT Confederation of All India Traders
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp