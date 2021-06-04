Delhi government moves SC seeking closure of 10 polluting power plants near city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After requests of shutting down polluting thermal plants to neighbouring states failed, the Delhi government has moved Supreme Court pleading it to step in and order closure of 10 thermal power plants which are responsible for polluting Delhi’s air.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the Delhi government has been taking several steps to improve the air quality of Delhi.

A petition has been filed in Supreme Court seeking closure of the 10 Thermal Power Plants in the vicinity of Delhi that have been using Old/Outdated Polluting Technology.

“We have been writing to the Government of India and requesting their cooperation regarding pollution from thermal plants. However, no action has been taken against these thermal plants, and instead, they are being allowed to pollute with total disregard for the health of citizens,” Rai added.

The petition is being filed in respect of 10 coal-fired thermal power plants in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Delhi government, the compliance timelines given to these thermal plants by the Ministry of Power were revised to December 2019 as against the earlier timeline of 2018.

However, the CPCB arbitrarily extended the deadline for compliance with the emission norms beyond to 2022.

Further, according to the new notification non-compliance by these power plants will not lead to the closure of the polluting units but they would continue to pollute subject to the payment of a mere penalty amount.