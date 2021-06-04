STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government moves SC seeking closure of 10 polluting power plants near city

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the Delhi government has been taking several steps to improve the air quality of Delhi.

Published: 04th June 2021 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After requests of shutting down polluting thermal plants to neighbouring states failed, the Delhi government has moved Supreme Court pleading it to step in and order closure of 10 thermal power plants which are responsible for polluting Delhi’s air.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the Delhi government has been taking several steps to improve the air quality of Delhi.

A petition has been filed in Supreme Court seeking closure of the 10 Thermal Power Plants in the vicinity of Delhi that have been using Old/Outdated Polluting Technology.

“We have been writing to the Government of India and requesting their cooperation regarding pollution from thermal plants. However, no action has been taken against these thermal plants, and instead, they are being allowed to pollute with total disregard for the health of citizens,” Rai added.

The petition is being filed in respect of 10 coal-fired thermal power plants in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. 

According to the Delhi government, the compliance timelines given to these thermal plants by the Ministry of Power were revised to December 2019 as against the earlier timeline of 2018.

However, the CPCB arbitrarily extended the deadline for compliance with the emission norms beyond to 2022. 

Further, according to the new notification non-compliance by these power plants will not lead to the closure of the polluting units but they would continue to pollute subject to the payment of a mere penalty amount.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Delhi Pollution Air Pollution India Pollution
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp