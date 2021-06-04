Delhi man dials 100 for help, gets beaten inside police custody

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man has registered a complaint against three police officials of Fatehpur Beri police station for brutal custodial torture leading to spinal fracture. Wasim Khan, a resident of Chattarpur, in his complaint stated that on May 17, he was brutally beaten by three police officers, namely SI Satender Guliya, Praveen and Jitendra.

Wasim had dialled 100 and called police to resolve a fight that was happening near his uncle’s residence in village Chandan Hulla.

“The police disbanded the group on the spot in order to stop the fight and started enquiring about the issue. That time I went back to my house. After sometime at about 11.30pm, the police came to my doorstep and asked me to accompany them to the police station as they wanted to record my statement with respect to the fight that I had witnessed and complained about,” he wrote in the police complaint.

He was taken in custody and the three policemen beat him with lathi, fists and kicks. He was released at midnight on May 18.

Because of unbearable pain, he visited Indian Spinal Injury hospital in Vasant Kunj where he was informed of a spinal fracture.

Commenting on the issue, DCP South District Atul Thakur said, “Vigilance enquiry is ongoing”.